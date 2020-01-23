Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after purchasing an additional 343,681 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.80. 11,617,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,795. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

