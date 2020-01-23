Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 12.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 1,542,618 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 774,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
