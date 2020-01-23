Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 12.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 1,542,618 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 774,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.