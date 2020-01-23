Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 156,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,213. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

