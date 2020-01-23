Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.41. 1,775,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,668. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $119.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

