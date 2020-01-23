Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.52. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 527,695 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $501.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

