CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 125,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,072. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,926,000 after buying an additional 664,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,254,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,473,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.