CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%.

CCNE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $476.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $33.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

