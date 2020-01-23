Coats Group (LON:COA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coats Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21).

In other Coats Group news, insider Nicholas Bull bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

