Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.87

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 177832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.