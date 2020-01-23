Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.87

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 177832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.
In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
