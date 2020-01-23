Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 407.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 512,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 337,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

