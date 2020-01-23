Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:NUSC opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.