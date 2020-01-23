Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 1,543,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

