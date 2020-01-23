Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

