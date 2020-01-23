Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,973. Community Bankers Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

