Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.51, approximately 377,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 312,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

CGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 379.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

