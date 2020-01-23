Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 251,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,857. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

