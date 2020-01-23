Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 251,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,857. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit