ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,488.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 632,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,755. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

