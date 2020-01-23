ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $8,328.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007572 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

