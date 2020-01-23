Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Continental Building Products posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,835. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.