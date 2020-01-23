Contrasting TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and American Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $2.67 billion 5.53 $333.84 million $3.88 33.53 American Software $108.71 million 4.44 $6.80 million $0.28 54.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 5 15 0 2.75 American Software 0 1 1 0 2.50

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus price target of $134.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. American Software has a consensus price target of $14.52, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than American Software.

Profitability

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 11.14% 26.81% 12.55% American Software 6.51% 7.76% 5.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats American Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.