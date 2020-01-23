Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.66. 976,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,527. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

