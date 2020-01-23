Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $728,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $211,310,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $243.06. 867,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.