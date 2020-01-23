Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $108.55. 1,756,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

