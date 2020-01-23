Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $171.38. 745,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.09 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

