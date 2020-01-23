Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 572.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,822,000 after acquiring an additional 791,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,008,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 1,117,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,067. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $134.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.