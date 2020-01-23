Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,218,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

