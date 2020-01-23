Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 60,143 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,143 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

