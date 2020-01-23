CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Get CorMedix alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,579. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 64.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.