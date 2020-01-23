Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Receives $4.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

CORV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Correvio Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Monday. 66,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,618. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Correvio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

