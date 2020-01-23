Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.86. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

