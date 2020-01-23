Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.61 ($53.04).

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.85 ($46.34). 1,888,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.55. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

