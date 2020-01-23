Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.61 ($53.04).

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.85 ($46.34). 1,888,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.55. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit