CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Trading Down 0.7%

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, approximately 11,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.