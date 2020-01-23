Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $6,764,700.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total transaction of $6,764,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

CACC stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $459.59. 112,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,760. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.30. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

