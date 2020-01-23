Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

