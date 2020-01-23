Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.47

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 262944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

