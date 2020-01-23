CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $108.97 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

