Crown (CRW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,513.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00774462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,887,328 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

