Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.0465 on Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $614.17 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, IDEX, Dcoin and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.05382100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127701 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,913,242 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BigONE, Indodax, Upbit, Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, KuCoin, HitBTC, OceanEx, OKEx, Dcoin, CPDAX, Bithumb, GOPAX, Bithumb Global, ABCC, DDEX, Bittrex, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

