Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 390,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 382,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Crystal Lake Mining Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

