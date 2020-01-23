CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Boosted by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.64. 4,366,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,146. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.