CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.69. CTI Industries shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,844 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 178.50% and a negative net margin of 16.72%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

