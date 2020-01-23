Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.21

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.21 and traded as high as $38.95. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 6,902,787 shares traded.

CTRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,962,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,362,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth approximately $142,052,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,703,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,186,000 after purchasing an additional 386,689 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 680.3% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

