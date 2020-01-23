CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 0.5%

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 14,663 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

