Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

