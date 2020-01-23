Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.62. 1,525,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

