Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Daseke stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 54.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

