Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $789.01 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $98.93 or 0.01184884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Altcoin Trader, OKEx and Bitfinex. Dash has a market cap of $918.33 million and approximately $789.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000738 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,283,022 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Coinsquare, B2BX, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, LBank, Cryptomate, Binance, Coindeal, Gate.io, Koineks, Huobi, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Bisq, Instant Bitex, Crex24, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Bitinka, WEX, Kraken, Liqui, Mercatox, Bitsane, C-Patex, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, CoinEx, WazirX, ABCC, Bibox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, C-CEX, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, TradeOgre, Coinsuper, YoBit, Bittrex, Ovis, COSS, Tidex, Iquant, Indodax, ACX, HBUS, Liquid, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Coinroom, Exmo, C2CX, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, Coinhub, xBTCe, Livecoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

