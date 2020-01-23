DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, DATA has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. DATA has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $57,291.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

