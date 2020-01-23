Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,158 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $5.84 on Thursday, reaching $381.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,189. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.96 and a 200-day moving average of $355.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

