Davis R M Inc. Acquires 3,247 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $42,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.87. 300,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,569 shares of company stock worth $11,818,894 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

